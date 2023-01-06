With the weekend knocking on our doors and the urge to unravel the tension from yet another aggravating week, we all could use a time of the amusement. Vizag is known for bursting back to life as the sun hits the horizon on Saturday. The city of Vizag has a few entertaining events to offer its beloved people to relax on the first weekend of the year.

Here are a few events happening in Vizag this weekend to relieve stress.

With love, Jaspreet

A stand-up comedy sure sounds like a great way to end a week, and yes, Jaspreet Singh is in Vizag! He is one of India’s most prominent stand-up comedians with over 1.25 million subscribers and has done 900+ shows in over 9 countries. After the massive success of his Amazon Prime Special “Koi Load Nahi”, he is back with his new show “With Love, Jaspreet”. Now he’s here to give the people of this city the privilege to experience his thought-provoking humour. Do catch him at Novotel on 7 January 2023. Tickets are live on BookMyShow.

4 More Jokes Please!

More stand-up comedy will not hurt you. The Vizag Komedians are back to make our weekend relaxing on 8 January 2023 at Studio Grill. A group of four young men – Aryan, Rafiq, Gran and Sai are here to get to you and laugh until your stomach hurts. Check out Vizag Komedians’s Instagram page for more information to book your spots for the show. Hurry!

Dogs? Cats? Exotic Birds?

People of Vizag, you need to meet these furry and feathery friends to give yourself a boost of serotonin! The Visakha Canine Welfare Association is organising a dog show at Alwardas Ground, MVP Colony, on 8 January 2023. The show will also exhibit exotic birds, cats and aquariums. Do give yourself the gratification of witnessing this very endearing sight. Timings are from 9 am to 7 pm.

