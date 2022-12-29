Vizag is rising among the ranks to be the frontrunner to host pre-release events and success meets of many Tollywood movies. The warm and electrifying crowd here has always welcomed their favourite stars, turning up in huge numbers for filmy events of any scale. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mass bonanza, Waltair Veerayya, have finalised Vizag for its pre-release event. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, hopes among Mega fans have already skyrocketed.

Read on for more details about Waltair Veerayya pre-release event, which is rumoured to be conducted in Vizag.

The makers have recently conducted a grand press meet on the sets of the Boss Party song. Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Urvashi Rautela, producer Ravi Shankar, director Bobby, and several other actors and technicians have interacted with the media. Answering a journalist, the Megastar, who wholeheartedly shared his on-set experiences, said, ‘This press meet was a wholesome experience and felt better than a pre-release event.’

As they inch closer to the theatrical release, the makers of Waltair Veerayya are said to have locked 8 January 2023 for the pre-release event with Vizag as the host. An official confirmation is awaited. It is already known that a major portion of the film has a Vizag backdrop, where the protagonist plays the role of a fisherman. Ravi Teja, who recently scored a decent hit with Dhamaka, will be seen as ACP Vikram Sagar. The movie will release on 13 January 2022, with Shruti Haasan, Catherine Teresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles.

