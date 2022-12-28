Ponniyin Selvan 1, ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, turned out to be one of the highest-grosser of 2022 at the Indian box office. With a decorated star cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trish Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and several other prominent actors, the film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel series. After scoring a blockbuster, the director immediately engaged the works of the second instalment, Ponniyin Selvan 2, and has now locked its release date. Yesterday, the producers, Lyca Productions, took to their Twitter handle to say that an exciting announcement about the film will be made today.

Read on for more details about Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date.

Earlier, during one of the press meets prior to the release of PS-1, director Mani Ratnam announced that the second instalment would make its way to the theatres within six months. This surprised many cine pundits given the time gap directors have taken to release sequels in the past. It may be recalled that Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion was released almost two years after the first part, and similar was the fate of KGF Chapter Two.

Sticking true to his words and giving all those who adored PS-1 some respite, director Mani Ratnam has readied PS-2 for its release. Announcing the release date of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Lyca Productions tweeted, ‘Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!’

