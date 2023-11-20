Banking on the concept of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, was released in the theatres around high expectations and hype. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-packed film starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautam Vasudev Menon, and Madonna Sebastian in important roles. The film had a successful box-office run despite attracting mixed reviews for the thin plotline. Many cited the LCU connection as the saviour of the Vijay-starrer, with some credit going to music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Now, the makers of Leo have fixed its OTT release date on a major platform, marking the completion of its four-week theatrical run.

Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the film was inspired by a 2005 action thriller, A History of Violence. The plot follows a baker and cafe owner, Parthiban, whose break from routine and peaceful family life is helping the forest department in capturing wild animals. His course takes a violent turn when his heroics make headlines and attract the attention of a drug cartel. How the family man’s past is linked to the drug empire of Andhra Pradesh forms the second half of the film.

Director Lokesh received flak for holding the suspense for longer than needed and allegedly sabotaging the potential the character could have held in the LCU. Nevertheless, a few post-release statements about Leo’s past stirred considerable buzz for the upcoming instalments of the cinematic franchise.

Leo is all set to release on the OTT giant Netflix in India on 24 November 2023, while the date for the global digital premiere is 28 November on the same platform.

