With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of November is packed with some great releases premiering today on the OTT platforms, be it movies or web series. The gloomy winter weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending web series and movies. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here is a list of new releases on OTT today you should be excited about.

Kannur Squad

Directed by Rony Varghese Raj, Kannur Squad is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others in key roles. The plot follows a team of police officers, the Kannur Squad, spearheaded by ASI George Martin. How they connect a web of clues to trace a criminal gang forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ghost

Ghost is a Kannada-language heist action thriller written and directed by MG Srinivas. The movie features Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. The story revolves around a group of individuals who have masterminded the hijacking of a city jail. Their demand? The release of a mysterious figure known as Ghost. Failing to meet their demands could result in the mass liberation of all the incarcerated criminals, creating a high-stakes situation that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Zee5

Believer 2

A sequel to a 2018 film, Believer 2 is a Korean crime thriller directed by BAIK and stars Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, and others. The plot follows a determined detective who continues his mission to take down Asia’s biggest drug cartel and clear some unfinished business with the boss.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sukhee

Starring Shilpa Shetty in the lead role, Sukhee is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Sonal Joshi. The plot follows a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet Kalra, sick of her tiring routine. When she visits Delhi for her high school reunion, she relives her bubbly past, experiencing her teenage days all over again.

OTT platform: Netflix

Tiger Nageswara Rao

One of the most-awaited OTT releases today, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a Telugu-language period action thriller written and directed by Vamsee. The film stars Ravi Teja in the titular role, marking the debut of Nupur Sanon. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Murali Sharma. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, the story unfolds in Stuartpuram, where Tiger Nageswara Rao reigns as a notorious thief, spreading terror and gaining legendary status for his audacious heists that continually outsmart the police. The narrative delves into the thrilling escapades of Tiger and the exhilarating cat-and-mouse game between him and law enforcement.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Great Indian Family

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family is a Hindi drama starring Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chillar, and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Set in the town of Balrampur, the plot follows Vedvyas Tripathi, who leads a normal life with his family headed by his father, Pandit Siyaram Tripathi. But his peace is disrupted when his identity is put into question.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dashing Through the Snow

Dashing Through the Snow is a Christmas fantasy comedy directed by Tim Story and stars Lil Rel Howery, Ludacris, Teyonah Parris, and others. The film follows a divorced social worker who takes his daughter on a ride on Christmas Eve. Due to a bad childhood memory, the protagonist loses faith in the Christmas spirit. On the Christmas Eve ride, he befriends a mysterious man named Nick.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Jetty

Featuring Nandita Swetha, Kishore Kumar, Mime Gopi, and Shivaji Raja in crucial roles, Jetty is a Telugu feel-good family drama directed by Subrahmanyam Pitchuka. Like every fisherman family, a family struggles to sail past the exploitation by middlemen and natural calamities to keep the boat afloat. How they go through multiple hardships to get a jetty to dock their boats forms the crux.

OTT platform: Aha

Jothi

Directed by Krishna Paramathma, Jothi is a Tamil suspenseful mystery drama featuring Vetri. Sheela Rajkumar. Krisha Kurup, and others in leading roles. Aruljothi is a 28-year-old pregnant woman, whose to-be-born baby is abducted from her womb. A cop takes up this case to trace the just-born baby and solve the mystery.

OTT platform: Aha

The Devil’s Deal

The Devil’s Deal is a Korean suspense drama directed by Won-Tae Lee and stars Cho Jin-woong, Mu-Yeol Kim, Lee Sung-min, and others in leading roles. Set in 1992 in Busan, the plot follows a politician who climbed the ladder of political hierarchy from the bottom through sheer hard work. But his dreams seem to shatter around him when he is denied a ticket. Nevertheless, a top-secret document comes to his rescue.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Landscape with an Invisible Hand

Landscape with an Invisible Hand is a sci-fi drama directed by Cory Finley set on a dystopian Earth invaded by aliens. Amidst a job crisis caused by an alien intelligence, two teens discover a way to earn bread by live-streaming romance to the extraterrestrial overlords. The film stars Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an upcoming US animated series based on the graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim, written by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Set in Toronto, the series follows Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. To date her, Scott must fight Ramona’s seven evil exes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are planning to watch first this weekend.