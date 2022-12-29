The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has extended the services of weekly special trains to and from Visakhapatnam in order to meet the increasing demand around the upcoming Sankranti season. According to a press release, the following services of the weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar and Tirupati will come into effect to ease passenger traffic: during Sankranti season.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad trains

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on Wednesdays from 4 January to 22 February 22, 2023, and reach Secunderabad the next day at 7 am.

Train no. 08578, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam weekly special train, will leave Secunderabad at 7:40 pm on Thursdays from 5 January to 23 February 2023 and reach Visakhapatnam at 6:30 am the following day.

The special trains will have 1 Second AC coach, 5 Third AC coaches, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 Second Class cum luggage/Disabled coaches.

Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar ; Visakhapatnam-Tirupati

Special trains have been introduced between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati; Visakhapatnam and Mahabubnagar with 1 Second AC, 4 Third AC, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 Second Class cum luggage/Disabled coaches.

Between Visakhapatnam and Mahabubnagar, train no. 08585 seekly special train is scheduled to leave Vizag at 5:35 pm on Tuesdays from 3 January to 28 February 2023, and reach Mahabubnagar at 10:30 am the next day.

Train no. 08586 in the return direction will leave Mahabubnagar at 6:20 pm on Wednesdays from 4 January to 1 March 2023 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9:50 am the next day.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati weekly special train is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 7:10 pm on Mondays from 2 January to 22 February 2023 to reach Tirupati at 9:15 am the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 08584 weekly special express between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam will leave Tirupati at 9:55 pm on Tuesdays from 3 January to 28 February 2023 and reach Visakhapatnam at 10:15 am the next day.

Also read: Visakhapatnam City Police arrest 6 fraudsters for luring women into fake online jobs

Visakhapatnam- Bengaluru trains

Train no. 08543 Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Cant Superfast weekly special train is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 3:55 pm on Sundays and reach Bengaluru Cant at 9:15 am the next day starting from 1 January to 26 February 2023.

In the return direction, train no. 08544 Bengaluru Cant-Visakhapatnam Superfast weekly special train will leave Bengaluru Cant at 3:50 pm on Mondays and reach Visakhapatnam at 11 am the next day from 2 January to 27 February 2023.

These trains will be equipped with 1 Second AC, 5 Third AC, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 Second Class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more