The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express, scheduled to run between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada from February 2023, has been delayed due to manufacturing issues. Being materialised at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, this train was expected to shorten the travel time between these stations by 6-4 hours.

The Indian Government has previously announced that it intends to run 475 semi-high-speed trains across the country in the coming four years. To achieve this, the officials have devised a plan to produce ten trains per month at the ICF in Chennai, each costing 110-120 crores. Nevertheless, with things not going as planned, the Vande Bharat Express has faced an inevitable delay in commencing its services from Visakhapatnam.

To speed up the process, the railway authorities are said to be considering extending the production of these trains to the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and Raebareli Modern Coach Factory. With these recent developments, the train is expected to run from Visakhapatnam only in 2023 summer.

The AC train with 16 coaches will have a seating capacity of 1,128 seats. It can touch the speed of 100 km/h within 52 seconds and reach up to 160 km/h on our existing tracks. It may be remembered that the Prime Minister of India recently launched the first Vande Bharat Express in South India between Mysore and Chennai via Bengaluru. The new proposed route between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada will be the second route in the South.

