Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has flown to Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to meet Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to discuss issues regarding the state today, 28 December 2022.

The CM will be meeting the Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and other Union Ministers along with PM Modi. According to reports, the CM will be bringing to their notice the issues of state bifurcation and also seek funds for the Polavaram Project.

Also read: Cold temperatures deplete air quality in Vizag, reaches ‘poor’ level

The Andhra Pradesh Government is implementing the Polavaram irrigation project on the Godavari River in the Eluru District and East Godavari District. The hydropower plant is expected to generate 2.29 billion kWh of green electricity annually while also overcoming the water deficit to the state. According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh CM will be requesting PM Modi to provide sufficient amounts to complete the project without any further delay during the meet today.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.