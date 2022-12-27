On Friday, 30 December 2022, a recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 850 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam, such as Synergies Casting, Deccan Fine Chemicals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.
Synergies Casting
Name of the role: Trainee or Operator Trainee
Educational qualifications: ITI or Diploma
Age: 19-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,000 per month (ITI), Rs 12,000 per month (Diploma) plus travel facility for three months
Number of vacancies: 300
Mahavir Auto Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Painters, Sales Consultants, Senior Sales Consultants, Final Inspector, Spare In-Charge, Technician Warranty In-Charge
Educational qualifications: Degree, ITI, B.Tech, MBA
Age: Below 45 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Experience required: 6 years
Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Executive, Cashier, Office Assistant, Valet Parking, Parking Driver
Educational qualifications: Intermediate
Age: Below 30 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,000-19,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Experience required: 0-5 years
Queen’s NRI Hospital
Name of the role: Staff Nurse, Marketing Executive, Anesthesia Technician, Office Executive
Educational qualifications: GNM, B.Sc Nursing, Degree/MBA, Diploma in Anesthesia Technician, Degree
Age: 21-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 16
Experience required: Minimum 2 years (Post-Cath ICU/ Neonatal ICU/ Neuro ICU/ MICU). Minimum 2 years (Pharma Sales/ Health Care), 0-3 years, minimum one year
RK Hospital
Name of the role: Staff Nurse, Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: GNM/ B.Sc Nursing, B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy
Age: Below 35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 12
Experience required: 2-5 years
KIMS Icon Hospital
Name of the role: Staff Nurse, Anesthesia Technician, Scrub Nurse, Building Executive, Audit Executive, Microbiology Technician
Educational qualifications: GNM/ B.Sc Nursing, Diploma in Anesthesia Technician, Any degree, B.Sc AAMC Microbiology
Age: Below 25-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 60
Experience required: 1 year and above (Neonatal ICU, Paediatric ICU, and Intensive Care Unit), 2 years and above at OT, 2 years and above in health care
Hindustan Coca-Cola
Name of the role: Helper
Educational qualifications: 10th pass
Age: Below 25 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000
Number of vacancies: 5
SBI Life Insurance
Name of the role: Development Manager
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: Above 20 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Deccan Fine Chemical
Name of the role: Trainee Chemist, Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: B.Sc Chemistry (2106-22 pass outs)
Age: Below 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 250
Medicover Hospitals
Name of the role: Staff Nurse
Educational qualifications: GNM/ B.Sc Nursing
Age: Below 20-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Experience required: 1 year
Flipkart
Name of the role: Delivery Boys
Educational qualifications: `10th pass
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000
Number of vacancies: 50
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 30 December 2022 with their certificates.
