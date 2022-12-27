On Friday, 30 December 2022, a recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 850 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam, such as Synergies Casting, Deccan Fine Chemicals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

Synergies Casting

Name of the role: Trainee or Operator Trainee

Educational qualifications: ITI or Diploma

Age: 19-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,000 per month (ITI), Rs 12,000 per month (Diploma) plus travel facility for three months

Number of vacancies: 300

Mahavir Auto Diagnostics Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Painters, Sales Consultants, Senior Sales Consultants, Final Inspector, Spare In-Charge, Technician Warranty In-Charge

Educational qualifications: Degree, ITI, B.Tech, MBA

Age: Below 45 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Experience required: 6 years

Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Executive, Cashier, Office Assistant, Valet Parking, Parking Driver

Educational qualifications: Intermediate

Age: Below 30 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,000-19,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Experience required: 0-5 years

Queen’s NRI Hospital

Name of the role: Staff Nurse, Marketing Executive, Anesthesia Technician, Office Executive

Educational qualifications: GNM, B.Sc Nursing, Degree/MBA, Diploma in Anesthesia Technician, Degree

Age: 21-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 16

Experience required: Minimum 2 years (Post-Cath ICU/ Neonatal ICU/ Neuro ICU/ MICU). Minimum 2 years (Pharma Sales/ Health Care), 0-3 years, minimum one year

RK Hospital

Name of the role: Staff Nurse, Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: GNM/ B.Sc Nursing, B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy

Age: Below 35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 12

Experience required: 2-5 years

KIMS Icon Hospital

Name of the role: Staff Nurse, Anesthesia Technician, Scrub Nurse, Building Executive, Audit Executive, Microbiology Technician

Educational qualifications: GNM/ B.Sc Nursing, Diploma in Anesthesia Technician, Any degree, B.Sc AAMC Microbiology

Age: Below 25-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 60

Experience required: 1 year and above (Neonatal ICU, Paediatric ICU, and Intensive Care Unit), 2 years and above at OT, 2 years and above in health care

Hindustan Coca-Cola

Name of the role: Helper

Educational qualifications: 10th pass

Age: Below 25 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000

Number of vacancies: 5

SBI Life Insurance

Name of the role: Development Manager

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: Above 20 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Deccan Fine Chemical

Name of the role: Trainee Chemist, Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: B.Sc Chemistry (2106-22 pass outs)

Age: Below 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 250

Medicover Hospitals

Name of the role: Staff Nurse

Educational qualifications: GNM/ B.Sc Nursing

Age: Below 20-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Experience required: 1 year

Flipkart

Name of the role: Delivery Boys

Educational qualifications: `10th pass

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000

Number of vacancies: 50

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 30 December 2022 with their certificates.

