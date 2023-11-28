On Monday, 27 November 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police registered the case of a girl missing, a student of intermediate residing in Kancharapalem. As per the police reports, the 17-year-old girl, identified as Yashaswini, is pursuing an intermediate second year in a private junior college.

According to the girl’s parents, who raised a complaint at the Kancharapalem Police Station on Monday, Yashaswini left home on 21 November 2023 to attend college. The parents received a shock when their daughter did not reach home in the evening, prompting them to initiate a search.

Failing to trace Yashswini after searching the neighbouring localities, the girl’s father, Ramana, and relatives approached the Kancharapalem PS. The Visakhapatnam City Police registered a case to trace the missing intermediate girl student, and SI Sameer initiated an investigation.

