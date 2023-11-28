On Monday, 27 November 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police registered the case of a girl missing, a student of intermediate residing in Kancharapalem. As per the police reports, the 17-year-old girl, identified as Yashaswini, is pursuing an intermediate second year in a private junior college.
According to the girl’s parents, who raised a complaint at the Kancharapalem Police Station on Monday, Yashaswini left home on 21 November 2023 to attend college. The parents received a shock when their daughter did not reach home in the evening, prompting them to initiate a search.
Also read: Shocking: 25-year-old Vizag Zoo employee dies in a bear attack
Failing to trace Yashswini after searching the neighbouring localities, the girl’s father, Ramana, and relatives approached the Kancharapalem PS. The Visakhapatnam City Police registered a case to trace the missing intermediate girl student, and SI Sameer initiated an investigation.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.
Discussion about this post