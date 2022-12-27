Vizag City has observed an alarming spike in air pollution between 19 and 24 December 2022, said a report by the Pollution Control Board (PCB). It stated that the PM10 and PM2.5 levels recorded an average of 210 and 110 during this period, respectively, indicating that the air quality has reached the ‘poor’ level.

On Saturday, 24 December, the air quality in Vizag dropped down to a level of 224, with the average PM10 and PM2.5 levels being 153 and 85. The Ambient Air Quality Machine installed at the GVMC office provides PCB information regarding dust particles and other harmful chemicals in the air. According to the readings by this instrument, the PM10 reached a maximum level of 560.

Also read: Interstate ganja smugglers grip Vizag market, over 250 arrested this year

This sudden spike in air pollution in Vizag can be attributed to the cold air during winter, which traps dust particles over the city. The high amount of pollutants from major industries in the city, such as HPCL, Coromandel, and others, are some of the major contributors to this, alongside vehicles.

Date PM10 (Average) PM2.5 (Average) 19 December 2022 211 85 20 December 2022 207 110 21 December 2022 229 117 22 December 2022 195 110 23 December 2022 208 118 24 December 2022 153 85

Reportedly, the residents of areas around these industries have complained to the Prime Minister’s office about the hassles they face due to this increase. An official of the PCB stated that the board would carry out necessary actions to control air pollution and better the air quality in Vizag. Further, he added that the industries are frequently reminded to adhere to the norms.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.