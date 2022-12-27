In an unfortunate incident reported on Monday, four people were reportedly killed in a fire accident at one of the pharmaceutical units of the JN Pharma City in Parwada, near Vizag.

Apart from the four people who have lost their lives, one more person has been severely injured, according to reports. While three of them were employees at the firm, two others were contract workers.

The deceased have been identified as R Ram Krishna, T Rajesh Babu, M Venkata Rao, and B Rambabu. The injured person has been identified as Y Satish.

The site of the fire breakout has been identified as Unit III of the Laurus Labs, where a short circuit during a regular cleaning process led to this mishap. According to the police, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem to King George Hospital (KGH), and the severely injured person is being treated at a private hospital in Sheela Nagar.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: GITAM medical student jumps off building, commits suicide

The police, fire department or pharma factory officials have acknowledged the accident but are yet to confirm the causalities. Employees of the pharma unit have blamed the management for the fire accident, as they have been ignoring the implementation of proper safety measures in the JN Pharma City near Vizag. The union members have demanded stringent action to be taken against the management.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.