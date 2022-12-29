A bizarre incident occurred last night in Chinna Waltair, Vizag, where a Janasena leader allegedly threatened a young woman with a knife. As per the sources, Raghava Rao had been harassing the woman, who resides in the same apartment, in the name of love for a while. According to the watchman, Rao, who was in an inebriated state last night, carried out this act during a birthday party at the woman’s residence.

Rao had allegedly been messaging her in foul language on WhatsApp to accept his love. Last night, the woman’s friends, who were present at the time of the incident, reprimanded the man for harassing a girl who would probably be his granddaughter’s age. The culprit warned them, stating that he is politically backed by big-wigs.

Also read: Visakhapatnam City Police arrest 6 fraudsters for luring women into fake online jobs

Alarmed by last night’s incident, the woman complained to the Visakhapatnam City Police against the Janasena leader for threatening her. A further update regarding this is awaited.

A political leader, and an aged person, resorting to such criminal behaviour has left the apartment residents in a state of shock. Videos of the Visakhapatnam Janasena leader threatening the woman with a knife have been doing rounds on social media, with many calling out the party heads for employing him. Women welfare organisations in the city have voiced their outrage at Raghava Rao’s deeds.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.