The New Year is upon us, so it’s time to make resolutions. Be it letting go of a bad habit or starting something new, resolutions are one way to stay focused in life. To help you with the same, here are some fun activities in Vizag we think you must learn in 2023. Upgrade your skills and fitness levels with these fun activities like skating, horse riding, surfing and much more in Vizag.

Check out these 5 fun activities to learn this New Year in Vizag

#1 Skating

Vizag has its own open skating ring at the VMRDA Park, where kids, armatures, and professionals come together to learn. Skating is one sport known to improve body and mind balance while equally burning fat with low impact. Skating is a good choice if you have new fitness goals to achieve this new year or want to learn a new sport. Many academies in the city offer classes on a daily and weekend basis for all age groups. Beginners can head out to the VMRDA Park and enquire more about skating classes in Vizag.

#2 Horse Riding

A dreamy sport that is most picturised to be heroic, horse riding is also one of the most challenging and disciplined sports in the country. Known as Equestrianism, the sport can teach you various things like problem-solving, decision-making, and bonding with an animal. Horse riding is known to be one of the most relaxing sports, despite its need for physical exertion. If you have always dreamed of riding the back of a horse, we think it’s time to make it come true. Reach out to the Bay Front Horse Camp for professional horse riding courses in Vizag.

#3 Rifle Shooting

Taking up new hobbies is known to create a balance in life. They act as stress relievers from our otherwise busy lives and change perspectives toward challenges. What better sport than Riffle Shooting to channelise all the energy? Be it just a hobby or even professional learning, Rifle shooting can be a fun sport to learn in Vizag this 2023. Reach out to the Vizag Rifle Shooting Academy for more detailed information.

#4 Golf

Known as a rich man’s sport, golf is also among the most underrated games. The game, which is currently seeing a growing trend in the country, has become a new favourite amongst the younger generation. The Golf Club in Vizag has established an academy to encourage talent and attract more people towards golf. They provide coaching for juniors, beginners, intermediate and advanced levels with a world-class facility. What are you waiting for? Learn golf this new year and maybe start a new profession too.

#5 Surfing

Vizag is one of the only two surfing-friendly places in South India. The city’s long coastline is an added advantage and has become a paradise for surfers from across the world. Rushikonda Beach, every weekend, is filled with surfers gliding on waves and dipping in the water. Every Vizagite loves his beach, and surfing could be the perfect sport to learn this New Year. The Lonely Surfers Surfing School is one place to reach out to if you want to learn surfing in Vizag

