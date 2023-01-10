Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on 19 January 2023. This new express train will be the eighth in the country, following the recent inauguration in West Bengal, and the second train in South India.

The Vande Bharat Express train will leave from Secunderabad at 10 am with intermediate halts in Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry before reaching Visakhapatnam at 6 pm. The overall journey time between the two cities has been reduced by nearly 4 hours with the addition of the new express train.

Prime Minister Modi will also be laying the foundation stone for various development projects in Telangana and unveiling projects worth Rs. 2,597 crores at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

The Vande Bharat train will have 16 AC coaches with a seating capacity of 1,128 seats. It can touch the speed of 100 km/h within 52 seconds and reach up to 160 km/h on our existing tracks. It may be remembered that the Prime Minister of India recently launched the first Vande Bharat Express in South India between Mysore and Chennai via Bengaluru.

It may be ascertained that the second-generation Vande Bharat Express train will soon become a boon to frequent travellers between Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Secunderabad.

