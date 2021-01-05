Sankranti, for a Telugu movie buff, is not just about the lip-smacking home-made delicacies and colourful traditions. The festive season inevitably sees cinema halls lit up with a bunch of fascinating films every year. This year too, despite the pandemic odds, a couple of exciting films have made the lineup to entertain the audience at the theatres. Here, we take a look at 6 Telugu movies that are likely to release in theatres for Sankranti 2021.

#1 Red

Featuring Ram Pothineni in a dual role, Red is an upcoming Telugu action thriller that has grabbed eyeballs with its trailer. Coming as the official remake of the Tamil film Thadam, the film revolves around the investigation of a man’s murder, which has two twin brothers as probable suspects.

Release Date: 14 January

#2 Krack

After having a forgettable outing with Disco Raja, Ravi Teja will be keen on settling the scores with Krack. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, this action entertainer will be setting the ball rolling for Tollywood this festive season.

Release Date: 9 January

#3 Zombie Reddy

Touted to be the first zombie film in Telugu, Zombie Reddy has set the T-Town and social media abuzz with its teasers and trailer. Directed by Prashant Varma, of Awe fame, the film promises to come as a spooky entertainer this Sankranti.

Release Date: Yet to be announced

#4 Aranya

Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya will witness Rana Daggubati in a unique role. In October last year, the actor took to social media to announce that the film will be hitting the theatres on the occasion of Sankranti 2021.

Release Date: Yet to be announced

#5 Alludu Adhurs

Directed by Santosh Srinivas, of Kandireega fame, Alludu Adhurs is touted to be an out and out commercial entertainer. Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sonu Sood, and Nabha Natesh, the film hopes to stand out as the perfect entertainer this festive season.

Release Date: 15 January

#6 Master

Among the biggest releases this Sankranti, Master has huge expectations pinned to it. Featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced. With the songs and teaser working wonders, the anticipation around the film has gone through the roof.

Release Date: 13 January