In a bid to clear the festive rush of passengers this Sankranti season, the East Coast Railway has announced that it will be operating additional special trains to various destinations. These additional special train services will be ferrying passengers along the routes of Sambalpur-Nanded, Visakhapatnam-Mumbai, Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, and Puri-Yesvantpur.

Sambalpur-Nanded-Sambalpur triweekly special express

Train No. 02085 Sambalpur-Nanded special express will leave Sambalpur on Monday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:50 AM, with effect from 15 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 7:40 PM and depart at 8:00 PM. It will reach Nanded on the next day at 1:40 PM

In the return direction, train No. 02086 Nanded-Sambalpur special express will leave Nanded on Tuesday, Saturday, and Monday at 4:35 PM, with effect from 16 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9:20 AM and depart at 9:40 AM. It will then Sambalpur at 6:40 PM.

Stoppages: Bargarh Road, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram town, Bobbiili, Gajapathinagaram, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basara, and Mudkhed.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, two AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class, three general second class coaches, one pantry car, and two general second class cum luggage vans

Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam special express

Train No 08519 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 11:20 PM, with effect from 10 January. It will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on the third day of its journey at 4:15 AM.

In the return direction, train no 08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam special express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai daily at 6:55 AM, with effect from 12 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10:40 AM

Stoppages: Pithapuram, Samalkote, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudiwada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula-Ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Visakarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune.

Composition: One First AC, one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class, four general second class coaches, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special express.

Train No. 08561 Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6:40 PM with effect from 10th January. It will reach Kacheguda on the next day at 7:25 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 08562 Kacheguda- Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kacheguda daily at 6:25 AM with effect from 11th January and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6:50 AM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkote, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Madira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahboobabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Malkazgiri.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class, four general second class coaches, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri weekly Garibrath special express

Train No. 02071 Puri-Yesvantpur weekly Garibrath special express will leave Puri on Fridays at 3:15 PM with effect from 15th January. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 10:40 PM, depart at 11:00 PM, and will reach Yesvantpur on the next day at 7:20 PM.

In the return direction, train No. 02072 Yesvantpur-Puri weekly Garibrath special express will leave Yesvantpur on Saturdays at 10:40 PM with effect from 16th January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8:05 PM and depart at 8:25 PM and will reach Puri at 3:55 AM on Monday.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Balugoan, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Sompet, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkote, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narsaraopet, Markapur Road, Nandyal, Dronachalam, Ananantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka.

Composition: Fifteen AC-3 tier, two generator motorcars.