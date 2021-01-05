In an attempt to recycle waste and beautify the city simultaneously, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has planned a unique initiative. Under this project, the civic body has proposed to install eight structures made out of scrap materials with selfie points along the RK Beach Road and other junctions in Vizag.

In this regard, the GVMC has sought the help of the Andhra University Fine Arts department. Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Executive Engineer (Mechanical Section), S Chiranjeevi, informed that out of the eight proposed structures, four are currently being fabricated at the workshop. SharingAndhra University Fine Arts further details, he said, “We collected 9 tonnes of iron scrap materials of vehicles (motorbikes and cars). 2 eagles, 2 giraffes (single unit), a horse, a cow, and a hibiscus flower are carved out of the vehicle scrap. Additionally, two trees will be installed with empty beer bottles.”

Proposed with a budget of Rs 8 lakh, the project is set to be completed by 15 January 2021. The GVMC Executive Engineer noted that 4 of these structures will be erected along the RK Beach Road. He added that the officials proposed to set up each one of the rest of the sculptures at Novotel Junction, Jagadamba Junction, Maddilapalem Junction, and Siripuram Junction respectively. In order to showcase these new installations, the civic body in Vizag is chalking out plans to set up selfie points at these locations. Mr Chiranjeevi said that with this initiative, the GVMC aims at securing a better position in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

It may be recalled that earlier in July 2020, the civic body installed a giant fish mural made out of plastic bottles on the RK Beach Road to promote recycling and sustainable living.