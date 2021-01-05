2020 has got us pretty shaken up. With businesses and academies slowly opening up, it’s time for us to reinvent ourselves and try something new this year. While the likes of swimming and martial arts are always in demand, there exist a few more valuable skills that tend to fly under the radar. From Rifle Shooting to Horse Riding, here are 5 unique skills you can learn in Vizag.

5 unique skills and where to learn them in Vizag

#1 Rifle Shooting

Admit it, 2020, has at some point, made you want to start a shootout. Channel all that built up aggression and train at the intense sport of rifle shooting. Take it up as a hobby or train to compete professionally and enroll yourself at Topex Rifle shooting academy.

Where to go: 53-17-32/6, Maddilapalem (near Krishna College), Vizag

Whom to call: +91-9305978697, +91-7785976989.

#2 Learn a foreign language

After watching Money Heist, all of us want to sing ‘Bella Ciao’ fluently without sabotaging the lyrics. Well now you can learn Italian, French, German among other languages at Académie de Langues étrangères.

Where to go: Near Ushodaya Junction, Sector 8, MVP Colony, Vizag

Whom to call: +91-9885006061.

#3 Brush up on your culinary skills

Well, we have all tried our hand at cooking/baking during this lockdown. Wouldn’t it be great if we actually made something without burning it? Why not get some professional help at Alka’s Kitchen Academy?

Where to go: Door no: 10-79, Plot no: 275 Visalakshi Nagar (Near BVK High school), Next to Ayyappa Super Market. (1st floor), Vizag

Whom to call: +91-9848497948.

#4 Pick up surfing

We all know that beaches in Vizag can get scary with their crashing waves. Learn to tame and glide your surfboard through these fierce waves at Lonely Surfers surf school.

Where to go: Lonely Surfers surf school, Rushikonda, Vizag

Whom to call: +91-9642086790

#5 Learn horse riding

Ever fantasized about yourself as a knight/dame riding a horse dramatically through a coastline? Make that dream a reality by signing up for the exclusive 6-month horse riding course offered by Bayfront Horse Camp in Vizag.

Where to go: Bayfront Horse Camp, opposite Sun school, Sagar Nagar, Vizag

Whom to call: +91-8499881122.