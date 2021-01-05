Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Department has released the recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for the role of a Sagarmithra in Vizag. As many as 43 vacancies have been announced across the district. As per the recruitment order, the Sagarmithras will be appointed at landing centres in Vizag.

Eligible candidates can download applications from visakhapatnam.ap.gov.in. The registration process involves two steps – filling in personal and educational details. After the successful completion of all stages, the candidates are required to forward the filled in application form along with the supporting documents to Visakhapatnam District Fisheries Department. It is to be noted that the candidates will be recruited on a contract basis and the period can be extended further as per the rules. It has been informed that the last date to apply for the role of a Sagarmithra in Vizag is 16 January 2021.

As per the AP Fisheries Department Recruitment 2021, eligibility criteria while applying for the role of Sagarmithra in Vizag:

The candidates applying for the role must either hold a diploma in Fisheries or a bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science or Marine Biology or Zoology from a recognised university or institution. The maximum age to apply for the position is 35 years.

Selection Procedure for the role of Sagarmithra at landing centres in Vizag:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their respective profiles. Later on, the applicants will be called in for a personal interview.

Payscale for the aforementioned job in Vizag:

The candidates selected for the role of a Sagarmithra will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 10,000/- based on the guidelines issued by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Additional performance incentives up to Rs 5,000/- will be given.

For further details, eligible candidates may visit – visakhapatnam.ap.gov.in and apply for the role.