Vizag New Year Parties 2025: Where to Celebrate in Style!

Feeling cooped up at home with no plans to ring in the end of 2025? If this sounds like you, this article has you covered! Visakhapatnam is all set to light up with some seriously cool New Year parties, promising a stylish, high-energy welcome to the year ahead. As 2025 is ending, Vizag is gearing up to host an array of New Year parties, each with its own unique theme and vibe. From retro-themed parties to beach raves, the city is leaving no stone unturned to make sure there is something for every taste. These events are scheduled to take place on the evening of December 31.

Here is a list of places that are throwing New Year Parties 2025 in Vizag:

1. 2026 New Year’s Neon Party

Radisson Blu is hosting a vibrant neon light-themed bash called the New Year’s Neon Party, which will be hosted on the upper deck. The ticket prices vary for kids, single persons, couples and groups. VIP tickets are also available.

Location: Radisson Blu, Rushikonda Beach road

2. Vintage 2026

Novotel is hosting a New Year Gala party for 2025 called Vintage Presents Vin 2026. The event will also feature singer Sameera Bharadwaj. You can enjoy unlimited food, drinks, live music and also groove on the dance floor.

Location: Novotel, Varun Beach, Beach road.

3. Social 2026

This New Year party is themed Social 2026, with the main aim of the event being getting people to know each other and meet new people. The event includes photo moments, icebreakers, group dance challenge, DJ night, countdown and much more.

Location: The Crave Restobar, Sagar Nagar, Endada.

4. Into The Upside Down

This is one of the most unique party out of all the 2025 New Year parties in Vizag. Themed Into The Upside Down New Year’s Eve 2026, this event features live bands and musicians, along with a chance to win a lucky draw worth Rs 10,000. People from all age groups are allowed.

Location: Shore Front Resorts, Rushikonda.

5. Cheers 2026

Set along the scenic beauty of Thotlakonda hills, Cheers 2026 is set to host DJ Liza and Psychoroller. The event will also include fireworks, unlimited food, an open and closed arena, a DJ dance floor, beach vibes, Bollywood and Tollywood music.

Location: Sanctum Beach Resorts, Thotlakonda, Beach road, Kapuluppada

6. Welcome 2026

Green Villas is hosting Welcome 2026, which includes food, beverages, a premium bar experience with party drinks, DJ Night, live music, dance floor, games and activities, and cocktails and mocktails. Kids over 5 years old are allowed.

Location: Green Villas, Sheela Nagar

7. Ultimate New Years Eve Bash- 2026 New Year

This elaborate venue is hosting the New Year’s Eve Carnival Night with an array of curated activities. Guests can enjoy the live singing and DJ dance floor, unlimited veg and non-veg gourmet buffet, and a vibrant carnival experience!

Location: Gadiraju Palace, Beach road, Sector 11, MVP Colony.

8. New Year Vibe 2026

New Year Vibe 2026 will be held at this drive-in theatre. The event highlights include live music, a rock band, fireworks, and a Punjabi dhol performance, adding a desi touch to the event.

Location: STBL Drive-in theatre, Sheela Nagar, near Ayyappa Swamy Temple.

9. 2026 New Year – Adventure DJ Night

Start your new year with a bang at Adventure DJ Night! This is your one-stop location to enjoy unlimited food, drinks, music and get adventurous as you can race with fellow GoKarters. A unique add-on to the event is their cosy facility of camping with a warm bonfire and cosy tents set up.

Location: A Square GoKarting, Anandpuram junction, NH 16.

10. New Year Fusion Night by Larasiya

This venue is hosting Larasiya – New Year Fusion Night, featuring DJ LV and band Maadhuryam, along with photobooth zones, culinary zones, fireworks, and open seating zones.

Location: MGM Park, Near Park Hotel, next to Vuda Park, Jalari peta.

These venues are each promising a unique experience, ranging from camping experiences to retro musical evenings. Event tickets can be booked through the official websites, such as BookMyShow. Most of these 2025 New Year parties in Vizag will commence around 7 PM and continue into the early hours of January 1. A lot is happening in Vizag on New Year’s Eve, making us even more excited for the last night of the year.

