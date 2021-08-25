It’s the last week of August. We have had some exciting announcements so far this month and it’s about to get a whole lot better. There are some very big releases slated this week on Indian OTT platforms and some new, not-much-heard-of ones as well. Either way, your weekly entertainment is in good hands, with these movies and web series that are releasing this week. Here are all the major OTT releases coming to your homes in the last week of August.

#1 Vivaha Bhojanambu

Vivaha Bhojanambu is an out-and-out comedy entertainer starring Sathya, Sudeep Kishan, and Aarjavee. The film is directed by Ram Abbaraju.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: SonyLiv

#2 Cruella

Academy awardee Emma Stone starrer Cruella is an all-new Disney feature film set in the 1970s. The film is a depiction of a young girl who is determined to create a name for herself.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#3 The Empire Season 1

This historical fiction series has been on everyone’s mind ever since it was announced. It is one of the highly-anticipated OTT releases this week, with a star cast consisting of Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami. And the great premise focusses on Babur, the first Mughal Emperor of India.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#4 Kasada Tabara

Kasada Tabara is a Tamil language film starring Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Priya Bhavani, Regina Cassandra, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Premgi Amaren, Venkata Prabhu, and Vijayalakshmi.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: SonyLiv

#5 Engineering Girls Season 2

The Engineering Girls is back with a season 2. This season will depict the last phase of college where the girls go through final year exams and stress through placements and interviews. After the huge success of its first season, everyone’s excited to watch the second part and it is one of the major OTT releases this week.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: ZEE5

#6 He’s All That

He’s All That is an American teen romantic comedy. The film is a gender-swap remake of the classic film She’s All That. The film is directed by Mark Waters.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: Netflix

#7 Vacation Friends

Vacation Friends is an American buddy-comedy film where two individuals make friends over a vacation. The plot turns horrifying when the two marry and have uninvited friendly guests.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#8 Pidikittapulli

Pidikittapulli is a 2019, Malayalam language thriller comedy. The film stars Ahaana Krishna and Baiju Jhonson. The film is directed by Jishnu Sreekandan.

Release date: 27 August

Streaming platform: JioCinema

#9 SR Kalyanamandapam

SR Kalyanamandapam is a Telugu language romantic film set in 1975. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead. The plot revolves around a young man who wants to repair his relationship with his father.

Release date: 28 August

Streaming Platform: Aha

#10 Thimmarusu

Thimmarusu is a Telugu language legal-crime thriller directed by Sharan Koppisetty. It stars Satyadev and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead and Kanchara and Viva Harsha amongst others in prominent roles. The film was initially released in the theatres on 30 July 2021. After releasing in the theatres earlier, Thimmarusu is one of the major OTT releases that everyone would be waiting for this week.

Release date: 28 August

Streaming platform: Netflix