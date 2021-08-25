After consistent rainfall in the city of Visakhapatnam last week, it seems that the rain clouds have now moved over to the Srikakulam District. This week, the temperatures in Vizag have been around 35 degrees Celsius and citizens have had to contend with relentless heat, despite the skies being cloudy for the most part. There might be strong winds upto 50 kmph and stormy weather in the northern parts of Vizag today evening. But the weather is expected to be dry for the rest of the week in the city.

Finally Great Relief coming up…#Vizag City Definitely will see Moderate to Heavy rainfall Activities in next 02 hours.. Heat & Sea Breeze triggering intense Clouds in Northern parts of City.. Strong squalls of 40-50kmph is expected. 👌 — VIZAG Weatherman⚡ (@VizagWeather247) August 25, 2021

The forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that till Sunday, 29 August 2021, the weather in Vizag is likely to be cloudy with an occasional spell of rain. During this period, the temperatures in the city are expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

In the meanwhile, as the city of Vizag has been largely dry, Srikakulam has enjoyed more than its fair share of rainfall this week. Ichchapuram Mandal, in particular, registered more than 80 millimetres of rainfall within 2 hours on Wednesday. The Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts are expected to continue receiving healthy rainfall.

With strong winds and rain-like weather expected today evening, citizens of Vizag are requested to stay in their homes and fishermen are asked not to venture into the sea.