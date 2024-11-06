Bigg Boss Telugu is currently in its tenth week of airing and the entertainment is limitless. As the episodes air, the voting polls remain active. Use your power as the audience to save your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant from elimination by voting on the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the following voting numbers:

Yashmi: 7997983714

Gautham: 7997983717

Prerana: 7997983708

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prithvi: 7997983709

Hariteja: 7997983718

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Highlights:

Yesterday’s episode had unexpected twists, physical tasks, and shocking strategies. Here are some interesting moments from the episode:

1. Rumour Mill:

The nominations ended in the previous episode, with seven housemates in the nominations. The housemates discussed various aspects of the nomination that took place. Gautam and Nikhil’s nomination points, Avinash’s saving decision, and the different tactics the housemates are using to protect themselves were some of the points discussed. This segment of the episode introduced the drama effect, making the audience stay hooked to the episode.

2. Mystery Suitcase:

The next day, three red suitcases were placed in the garden area. The housemates skirted around the suitcases for a while, discussing their purpose.

Some were not keen about claiming the suitcase, and others were thinking about the possibilities it might offer. In the end, Rohini, Nabeel, and Prithvi took the red suitcases.

3. Mega Chief Contendership:

Bigg Boss revealed that the housemates who took the red suitcase gained the Mega Chief Contendership. The weekly task will be defending their contendership from the rest of the housemates.

Adding to the already benefiting situation, Bigg Boss announced that the contenders could select the competing housemates. After each challenge is complete, the money in the contendership suitcase will be added to the winner’s prize money.

4. Lakdi ka Pool:

The first challenge for the week is titled ‘Lakdi ka Pool’, where one contender and one housemate need to build a bridge using loose blocks and roll as many balls as possible into the basket attached at the end of the bridge.

Rohini chose to go first and she selected Hariteja as her opponent. Gautam was declared as the Sanchalak.

Both the ladies engaged in fierce and competitive gameplay, making the audience anticipate the result. Rohini won the challenge, retaining her contendership and adding 1,80,000 rupees to the prize money.

5. New Power:

Since Rohini won the challenge, she gained a new power. She could give the orange suitcase to one of the housemates making them a Mega Chief Contender. Recognizing the efforts Prerana put into becoming a Mega Chief since the first week, Rohini gave the orange suitcase to her.

6. Strategy and Alliances:

Many housemates formed different strategies and unexpected alliances to win the task and safeguard themselves. Nabeel, Prithvi, and Yashmi made an alliance to ensure that the trio would become Mega Chief Contenders and make Nikhil a contender.

Nabeel also made a deal with Teja, that he would give the orange suitcase to him, with the condition that Teja would not remove Nabeel and Prithvi in the future if a possibility arose.

7. Shape Your Future:

Yesterday’s episode witnessed a moment where the game entirely changed when Bigg Boss placed a twist where the housemates could choose a contender for the next task.

Gautam won the chance by grabbing the bell placed in the garden area. He chose Nabeel as his opponent for the ‘Shape Your Future’ challenge. Prerana became the Sanchalak for this challenge. This challenge needed the participants to place different shapes on the board correctly.

The challenge became physical when Nabeel started throwing out the shapes from the board and Gautam followed doing the same. They both flung the parts out of the house, while the housemates shouted and warned them not to do so.

The task had a second round, where whoever places the shape on the board will win. Nabeel won the task, adding 1,25,000 rupees to the prize money. Gautam gained the audience’s sympathy with how well he played. Nabeel made Yashmi the next Mega Chief contender, keeping his promise.

Expectations:

The promos released offer a brief glimpse into today’s episode. Vishnupriya and Prithvi compete in a new challenge, ‘Key Ni Pattu Contendership Gelichetattu.’ The challenge proved to be physically challenging and required immense concentration. The task concluded with Prithvi emerging as the winner. But questions were raised on the game’s fair play, leaving the audience on a cliffhanger as to who is right. After yesterday’s episode, Gautam gained a lot of votes, making him the top contestant in the voting. Meanwhile, Yashmi, Prithvi, and Hariteja are in the danger zone in several unofficial voting sites.

The popular reality show airs at 9:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss 8 Telugu highlights and voting updates.