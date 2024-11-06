Republican Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 US presidential elections today after American media outlets projected that he had defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris. In his victory speech at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, Trump celebrated his win and also took a moment to acknowledge his running mate, JD Vance, and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance.

“I want to be the first to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-Elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance,” Trump said, as both JD and Usha stood alongside him on stage, accompanied by Trump’s wife, Melania Trump. What’s particularly interesting about JD Vance and his potential victory in the 2024 US elections is his unexpected connection to Visakhapatnam!

Usha Chilukuri, a Yale-trained lawyer and wife of JD Vance, shares a deep connection with Visakhapatnam through her paternal grandmother, 96-year-old Chilukuri Santhamma, a retired professor of physics who taught at Andhra University until 60 years. Beyond her academic accomplishments, Santhamma is a philanthropist, having donated her house in Visakhapatnam to the Vivekanand Medical Trust, where it is set to be transformed into a hospital.

Usha is the daughter of Chilkuri Santhamma’s brother-in-law, Chilkuri Rama Subramanya Sastry, who, along with his wife, moved to the US in the 1970s. Usha herself was born in San Diego.

With JD Vance projected to become the Vice President of the United States, Usha Chilkury will make history as the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the US and represent Visakhapatnam due to her ancestral connection!

