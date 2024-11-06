Visakhapatnam Airport achieved remarkable growth in October 2024, seeing a considerable increase in both passenger numbers and flight operations. This upward trend reflects the airport’s strengthening role as a key gateway in the region, drawing more travellers and airlines, and setting the stage for Visakhapatnam to become a major aviation hub in South India. This improvement was reported by S Raja Reddy, the Airport Director.

Domestic passenger growth indicates rising demand

In October 2024, the airport served 252,499 domestic passengers, marking an 8.83% increase from 232,004 passengers in October 2023. This steady growth shows that more people are choosing to fly to and from Visakhapatnam, a sign of both the city’s increasing appeal and the growing accessibility of air travel in the region. The number of domestic flights has also gone up by 7.10%—from 1,732 flights in October 2023 to 1,855 this year—and airlines are responding to this rising demand by adding more routes and frequency.

International travel soars

Visakhapatnam’s international segment saw even more impressive growth, with international passenger numbers jumping 85.04%—from 5,175 travellers in October 2023 to 9,576 in October 2024. This dramatic increase suggests that Visakhapatnam is gaining popularity among international travellers, whether for tourism, business, or connecting flights.

Even more striking, however, is the increase in international flights, which more than doubled from 35 in October 2023 to 77 flights this year, a 120% rise. This growth in airport connectivity makes it easier for travellers from around the world to reach Visakhapatnam and highlights the city’s potential as an emerging international destination.

Read also: Authorities ramp up efforts to fix potholes, streetlights in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.