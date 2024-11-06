The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and city police are ramping up efforts to address critical civic concerns in Vizag, focusing on issues such as potholes, street lighting, and traffic regulation. Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi and GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar recently held a joint review meeting, discussing ways to improve road safety, enhance public infrastructure, and reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city.

Commissioner Bagchi highlighted the urgent need to fix defunct streetlights and ensure the uninterrupted operation of CCTV cameras to enhance surveillance and deter activities such as ganja consumption and other anti-social activities. He also raised concerns about road encroachments, inadequate lighting, and traffic signal issues, which contribute to traffic congestion and hamper commuter safety.

In response, GVMC Commissioner Sampath Kumar shared that Vizag currently has around 1.18 lakh streetlights, with maintenance underway to address malfunctions. Efforts are also being made to identify areas in need of new streetlights, and additional lighting infrastructure is expected to be installed shortly. The GVMC is coordinating with agencies to expedite these improvements, alongside installing CCTV cameras, zebra crossings, and public address systems to improve traffic management.

Potholes and damaged roads are also a pressing concern in Visakhapatnam. According to GVMC data, out of 4,441 identified potholes, 2,100 have already been repaired at a cost of approximately Rs 6.9 crore. This initiative is part of a state-wide action plan led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aiming to address road conditions and ensure safer transit for drivers. Road repairs are ongoing in Vizag, with a targeted timeline for completion.

The GVMC is also addressing health hazards related to outdated water infrastructure. To prevent waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, the agency has rerouted water pipelines that intersect with drains, mitigating risks of sewage contamination. Of the 398 vulnerable intersections identified, 375 pipelines have already been relocated.

To further improve urban mobility and pedestrian safety, GVMC officials are collaborating with the traffic police to manage footpath encroachments, designate specific vending zones, and develop traffic islands. This coordinated approach aims to relieve congestion and streamline traffic flow, reflecting a more organized urban layout.

As these initiatives roll out, Vizag residents can expect visible improvements in road conditions, street illumination, and traffic management, contributing to a safer and more efficient city environment.

