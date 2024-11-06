Visakhapatnam is gearing up for an exciting run season, and there are a number of upcoming marathons encouraging fitness, community spirit, and support for important causes. Whether you’re an experienced marathoner or just want to try something new, here’s a look at three incredible races coming up in Vizag. Don’t miss out – sign up and join the city’s growing community of runners!

1. SBI Green Marathon Season 5

The SBI Green Marathon, held in partnership with Radio Mirchi, is all about promoting a sustainable lifestyle and a greener future. Now in its fifth year, this marathon has races across three categories:

5K Run: Check-in by 6:00 am; race starts at 7:00 am.

10K Run: Check-in by 5:00 am; race starts at 6:00 am.

21K Run: Check-in by 4:00 am; race starts at 5:00 am.

All runners will receive organic T-shirts, refreshments, medals, and e-certificates. The event takes place at RK Beach, a perfect spot for an inspiring morning race along the coastline.

Date: 17 November 2024

Register here: www.fitasf.com/sbi-green-marathon-vizag-2024

2. Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon

Organized by the Vizag Runners group, the Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon is welcoming to all ages and fitness levels, even offering a special 3K race for kids as young as five. With distances of 21K, 10K, 5K, and 3K, this event is dedicated to promoting a drug-free Visakhapatnam. Runners will follow a scenic route starting at Park Hotel Junction, passing landmarks like the Aquarium and Ropeway, and ending at VMRDA Park.

If you sign up early, you can access discounted registration and join free training runs guided by experienced Vizag runners. With medical teams stationed every two kilometres, your safety is the top priority.

Date: 1 December 2024

Register online: www.vizagmarathon.run

Offline registrations: PUMA store, VIP Road

3. Vizag Navy Marathon

The Vizag Navy Marathon, hosted by the Indian Navy, offers a rare chance to run alongside Navy personnel while enjoying the beautiful Vizag coastline. This family-friendly event has something for everyone: a 5K Fun Run, a 10K Timed Run, a Half Marathon (21K), and a Full Marathon (42K). Alongside the race, there will be food stalls, entertainment, and fun activities for all ages.

Expect finisher medals, e-certificates, and refreshments. This marathon is a wonderful way to celebrate fitness, community, and patriotism together.

Date: 15 December 2024

Register here: www.vizagnavymarathon.run

Whether you’re running to support a cause, experience some beautiful sights, or simply challenge yourself, these upcoming marathons in Visakhapatnam have something special in store. So go ahead, register, and be part of the energy that’s bringing Vizag’s running community together!

Read also: 7 upcoming events in Visakhapatnam this November that are actually fun!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.