As we step into a new month, fresh possibilities and memories waiting to be made await. If you don’t want to let this month pass you by and are looking for some interesting things to do – look no further. Here’s a list of interesting 7 interesting events coming up in Visakhapatnam this November that you can enjoy:

1. Attend a standup comedy show by Rajasekhar Mamidanna

Need something to break up the busy days? There’s no better way to unwind than by having a good laugh. If this resonates with you, grab a ticket to Rajasekhar Mamidanna’s hour-long, family-friendly standup comedy show!

A seasoned comic from Hyderabad, Rajasekhar previously drew praise (and laughter) for the witty charm and engaging crowd work he displayed during his ‘Thoughts and Feelings’ standup tour. Now, in a show presented by The Grin Club, he’s back in Vizag on popular demand. Find more details about the show here.

Date: November 8th, Friday

Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Alluri Seetharama Raju Vignana Kendram

2. Catch Armaan Malik live in concert!

India’s Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, is singing and dancing his way to Vizag!

This will be his first show at the coastal city, and he’s expected to serenade the audience with some of his best romantic and chart-topping songs. If you’re looking for an exciting musical evening, this is it! You can book your tickets here.

Date: November 9th, Saturday

Time: 6:00 pm

Venue: Radisson Blu Resort

3. Watch bands battle it out at Jam Junxion Season 2

For those looking for both music and drama, this is the perfect event to attend. Jam Junxion Season 2 is a concert bringing together 6 bands to the stage to fight for one winning trophy!

You can catch local bands including Threeory, Swaraag, Ovtavez, Navarasa, Akshar, and Maikam in action! You can book tickets for the show here.

Date: November 10th, Sunday

Time: 5:00 pm

Venue: Vishwanadh Conventions, Port Stadium Akkayapalem, National Highway, Vizag.

4. Go on a Natural Farming Tour at Araku

Wilded India, a Vizag-based team of nature educators, is conducting a Natural Farming Tour in Araku that will help people experience and learn about the process behind the food we eat: farming.

The tour presents an opportunity to explore the lush green fields of Araku, work with farmers, enjoy a tribal lunch, and more. For more information and registration details, you can contact the organisers at 7330880274, and 9640856967.

Date: November 10th, Sunday

Venue: Araku

5. Watch Manoj Prabhakar crack some jokes at his musical standup show!

This Chennai-based standup comedian is known for his humorous content on Instagram. Bringing his funny bone to the stage, Manoj Prabhakar is coming to Vizag to perform a live standup show for anyone in need of a good laugh! He’s lugging his guitar along too, so be prepared for your night of comedy to turn into a musical comedy. You can book your tickets here.

Date: November 23rd, Saturday

Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Hotel Ocean Vista Bay

Read also- This weekend, chill at these 8 new restaurants and cafes in Visakhapatnam!

6. Attend the Vizag Junior Literary Fest

One of the most anticipated events in Visakhapatnam this November is the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2024! If you have a little bookworm in the house, this is a must-attend! This literary event is specially focused on kids between 4 and 16, and their enrichment through literature.

It will host a book fair of books by Indian authors, 60+ sessions on storytelling, creative writing, etc., and even bring live theatre performances by Swatantra Theatre Group! Internationally acclaimed authors and storytellers will also be present. Visit their website for more details.

Registrations for the sessions are currently underway at Tanishq Showroom (VIP Road), Pages Bookstore (Jail Road), and Book Magic Library (Lawsons Bay Colony), from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. If you’re interested, you should ideally register as soon as possible, as slots are filling up fast.

Date: November 23rd and 24th, Saturday and Sunday

Venue: Hawa Mahal, Beach Road

7. Browse through the latest styles at IDH’s Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition

Indian Designer’s Haat is bringing a premier exhibition to Vizag, displaying the latest trends in fashion and lifestyle. Skilled designers and artisans from across the country will showcase their pieces. As the exhibition is Pongal-themed, you’ll likely be able to shop for stylish and festive designer wear and lifestyle products at exclusive deals.

To RSVP for the event, you can get in touch with IDH at 9051114428.

Date: November 27th and 28th, Wednesday and Thursday

Venue: Novotel, Varun Beach

From music to comedy, this month’s lineup of activities promises to be varied and exciting! Which one of these events in Visakhapatnam will you be attending this November?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.