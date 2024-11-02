Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said all roads in the Andhra Pradesh state should be pothole-free by Sankranti.

The Chief Minister, who launched road repair works at Vennelapalem village in Anakapalle district on 2 November, said “Roads reflect progress in the area. It is our responsibility to ensure pothole-free roads all over the Andhra Pradesh state.”

Blaming the previous government for the bad condition of roads, he said former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had shown much interest in building a palace on Rushikonda and ignored roads.

Alleging that the previous government did not allot land for the railway zone in Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu said the alliance government has allotted the required land.

He further said that industrial hubs would be developed in all 175 constituencies in the State. Taking a serious view on the incidents of sexual assault on minors, the Chief Minister warned that if anyone indulged in such acts, it would be the last day of the accused.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha and Kollu Ravindra and others.

Visits Rushikonda buildings

The Chief Minister later arrived in Visakhapatnam and proceeded to Rushikonda where he inspected the buildings which were constructed by the previous government.

The officials concerned explained to him that a huge amount was being spent on their maintenance. The government is likely to decide on their utilisation after taking the public opinion.

Also read- IT employee dies in road accident in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu