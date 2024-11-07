In 2018, plans to bring a modern metro rail system to Visakhapatnam began taking shape, sparking excitement across the city. The ambitious project has stayed in the proposal stage for years, but momentum is picking up. On November 1, 2024, the AP Government submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for funding of Rs 17,232 crores to build four metro corridors. With the potential to transform daily life for commuters, here’s why this project is set to redefine public transit in Vizag.

1. Connectivity Across the City

The Vizag Metro will connect major residential, commercial, and industrial areas with 54 stations across 76.9 km. Phase 1, covering 47 km, includes:

Corridor 1 : Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi (34.23 km, 29 stations)

: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi (34.23 km, 29 stations) Corridor 2 : Gurdwara to Old Post Office (5.28 km, 6 stations)

: Gurdwara to Old Post Office (5.28 km, 6 stations) Corridor 3: Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair (6.91 km, 7 stations)

Phase 2, a 30.24 km corridor, will connect Kommadi to Bhogapuram Airport. All stations will be strategically located with low priced Get-Set-Ride e-rickshaws, e-cycles, and metro-linked cabs so that there is no loss of time and money from metro travel.

2. A Boost to Local Businesses and Real Estate

New metro stations mean new opportunities. Areas around stations are expected to see a boom in foot traffic, attracting service providers, retail shops, cafes, restaurants and other businesses.

Additionally, the metro will unlock real estate potential in previously hard-to-reach areas, including the outskirts. This could led to an increase in property value and prompt new housing developments.

Impact: Boost in local economy, job creation, and property appreciation along metro corridors.

3. Building Vizag as a Smart City

A metro rail system not only potentially positions Vizag as a metro city but also contributes to its status as a Smart City. From digital ticketing machines and LED displays to smart travel cards, Vizag’s metro will be equipped with the latest tech. Commuters would be able to enjoy a smooth, app-integrated travel experience with real-time train info, automated ticketing, and an easy-to-use metro app.

Impact: Improved tourism appeal and more investment opportunities in Vizag.

4. Affordable, Reliable, and Accessible Transport

With rising fuel prices, the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project promises an affordable transport option. By maintaining consistent schedules, the metro will eliminate the uncertainty associated with traditional public transit. This benefits everyone, particularly low-income workers and students, who will have a more reliable, cost-effective means of travel.

Impact: Predictable, budget-friendly commutes, saving time and reducing financial strain on families.

5. Employment Opportunities

The metro project is expected to create around 8,000 jobs during construction and 5,000 permanent positions post-launch. This employment boost will benefit both skilled and unskilled workers, contributing to the city’s economic development and improved quality of life.

Impact: Local job creation, economic upliftment, and skill development.

6. Sustainable, Eco-Friendly Transport

Vizag’s metro will support the city’s green goals by reducing dependence on private vehicles, leading to cleaner air and lower emissions.

Sustainability measures specified in the metro plan include energy-efficient lighting, regenerative braking systems (to lower Green House Gas emissions), and solar power generation at station rooftops. The stations are also designed to meet Indian Green Building Council’s Platinum standards.

Impact: Reduced carbon emissions, energy savings, and a greener urban environment.

7. Better Safety and Comfort

Safety is a priority in Vizag metro, with advanced features like CCTV surveillance, baggage scanning, and emergency response systems at every station. The inclusion of escalators, elevators, and accessible design will make the metro comfortable for all commuters, especially children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Impact: Safer, stress-free travel for everyone, contributing to a more inclusive public transit system.

8. Reduced Road Congestion and Better Traffic Flow

As the city’s population grows, so do traffic problems. Key routes like the NAD Junction and Gajuwaka are often gridlocked. By offering a dependable alternative, the metro will reduce road traffic, making commutes quicker and more pleasant.

In fact, the metro rail corporation is reportedly currently updating the metro rail project, upon the advice of the Central Government to revise its comprehensive mobility plan. Through this, the latest traffic bottlenecks will be addressed.

Impact: Faster, smoother travel on roads and safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

The much-anticipated Visakhapatnam Metro project has a long way to go before fruition. However, if executed properly, it will have a considerable impact on everyday life in the city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.