In a world chasing modern getaways and flashy vacations, there’s something truly grounding about traveling through time, not through books or films, but by walking the very streets where history unfolded. Standing before weathered stone temples, uncovering the stories behind grand architecture, and experiencing the legacy of ancient dynasties firsthand brings a unique kind of wonder.

If that sounds like your kind of journey, you’re in the right place. In this article, we explore some istoric cities in South India once home to some of the wealthiest and most powerful empires, all accessible from Vizag and perfect for your next meaningful getaway.

Warangal, Telengana

Distance from Vizag: ~515 km

Once the glorious capital of the Kakatiya dynasty, which where known for its military strength, the kingdom ruled over the present-day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the city of Warangal was at the epicentre of its legacy, known for its grand fort, intricate temple ruins, and distinctive stone gateways (Kirti Toranas), the city illustrate history in from every street.

Top sites: Warangal Fort, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site).

Nearby places: Ramappa Lake, Laknavaram Lake, Bhadrakali Temple.

Thanjavur (Tanjore), Tamil Nadu

Distance from Vizag: ~1120 km

Thanjavur one of the most historic cities of South India, was the capital city of the mighty Chola Empire, which during its heyday ruled over the present-day South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. City’s glory lives through its ancient architecture, such as the Brihadeeswara Temple, a 1000-year-old architectural wonder built with precision that still impresses today. The city is also known for its classical arts, bronze sculptures, and palm-leaf manuscripts.

Top sites: Brihadeeswara Temple, Thanjavur Palace, Saraswathi Mahal Library.

Nearby places: Kumbakonam (famous for its temples), Darasuram, Srirangam.

Mysore, Karnataka

Distance from Vizag: ~1,170 km

Mysore, known as the ‘City of Palaces’, was the capital of the Wadiyar dynasty and later a stronghold during the reign of Tipu Sultan. It became a major centre for governance, education, and culture during the British period. The Mysore Palace, with its blend of Indo-Saracenic architecture and royal grandeur, captures the city’s historic richness. From silk weaving to traditional painting styles like Mysore art, the city continues to reflect its royal past in everyday life.

Top sites: Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, St. Philomena’s Church, Jaganmohan Palace.

Nearby places: Srirangapatna, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Coorg (for nature lovers).

Hampi, Karnataka

Distance from Vizag: ~910 km

Once the proud capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, one of the wealthiest and most advanced cities in the world during the 14th–16th centuries, Hampi is now a vast, open museum of ruins. The empire was known for its love of the Temple, Art, urban planning, and trade. Today, massive stone temples, royal complexes, and markets line the surreal landscape of boulders and hills. Structures like the Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple, and Elephant Stables reflect the city’s sophistication and artistic excellence.

Top sites: Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple, Hampi Bazaar, Queen’s Bath, Elephant Stables.

Nearby places: Anegundi, Tungabhadra River, Badami caves.

Vijayapura (Bijapur), Karnataka

Distance from Vizag: ~950 km

Vijayapura, once the capital of the Adil Shahi dynasty, flourished in the 15th and 16th centuries as a major centre of Indo-Islamic culture and Deccan architecture. The city’s most iconic structure, the Gol Gumbaz, is famed for its massive dome, one of the largest in the world. The city’s layout, domes, mosques, and palaces reflect Persian and Turkish influences, showing how art and architecture evolved during the Deccan Sultanate period.

Top sites: Gol Gumbaz (2nd largest dome in the world), Ibrahim Rauza, Bara Kaman.

Nearby places: Badami, Aihole, Pattadakal (Chalukya-era heritage sites).

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Distance from Vizag: ~1,260 km

Madurai is one of India’s oldest living cities, with a continuous history going back more than 2,000 years. It was a major centre during the Sangam age and later flourished under Pandya, Nayak, and colonial rule. At the heart of the city is the Meenakshi Amman Temple, a massive temple complex dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi, filled with colourful gopurams, sculpture-lined corridors, and active rituals that continue to this day. Madurai’s streets still carry the rhythm of ancient Tamil traditions, from classical poetry to street food.

Top sites: Meenakshi Temple, Thirumalai Nayakkar Palace, Gandhi Museum.

Nearby places: Rameswaram, Kodaikanal (for a hill retreat after history).

From temple towns to royal capitals, these historic cities in South India, offer a glimpse into rich and diverse past. For travelers from Vizag, each destination is a step into a different chapter of history, making the journey as meaningful as the destination itself.

Also read: Disconnect from Visakhapatnam at these quiet and underrated villages in Andhra Pradesh

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.