Under the security blanket of over 3,000 police personnel, with an official team for every 6 km, the annual Giri Pradakshina is all set to begin at 2 pm at Tholipavancha, the first step downhill the Simhachalam temple, on July 9 after the decorated ‘ratham’ (chariot) starts its journey. The Visakhapatnam district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure success of the Giri Pradakshina, in which four to five lakh devotees are likely to take part.

As many as 40 counters have been set up at the Tholipavancha from where devotees launch their 32-km trekking after breaking a coconut.

To ensure no inconvenience to devotees, elaborate arrangements like provision of drinking water, lighting, toilets, medical teams and toll-free numbers have been made on the entire route. Official teams will be available for helping devotees on their way.

At Appu Ghar, where bathing ghats have been arranged, five boats and swimmers are kept ready to swing into action in case of any emergency. The APSRTC is operating free buses to facilitate devotees to have a darshan of the God on July 10 after trekking.

Two super-speciality teams and 18 ambulances will be kept ready on the route to extend medical aid, if necessary. Wine shops in the city will remain closed on July 9 and 10.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad, who inspected the arrangements at the Tholipavancha on July 8, made several suggestions to the officials concerned. He directed them to ensure provision of all facilities to devotees.

Earlier on July 7, State Home Minister Anitha discussed the arrangements being made with officials at a review meeting. Meanwhile, various organisations in the city are preparing themselves for distribution of water bottles and snacks to devotees on the route.

Devotees have been advised to utilise the services of the toll-free numbers — 1800 4250 0009 and 0891-2507225 for any help. The Visakhapatnam Police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city on July 9 and 10 in view of the Giri Pradakshina.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu