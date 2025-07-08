This week has some of the most anticipated OTT releases scheduled, promising entertainment and relaxation like never before. Among these titles are the age-old romance between a traditionalist man and a modern woman, Aap Jaisa Koi, interstellar action The Foundation returning for a new season, and the iconic character Madea heading with family for a destination wedding in Madea’s Destination Wedding. While these releases are often thrusted in the spotlight, thanks to their popularity and cast, there are some releases which are overshadowed. So, here are 8 underrated and hidden gem OTT releases that should be on your watchlist!

1. Good One

Sam departs on a backpacking trip with her dad and his closet friend. While the trip starts smoothly, Sam encounters several instances where her father and his friend clash their opinions regarding sensitive topics and she pays the collateral for it.

OTT Platform: BookMyShow Stream

Stream from: July 8th

2. Trainwreck: The Real Project X

Ever wonder what happens at a really crowded party? After a birthday party invite goes viral on Facebook in 2012 at a small Dutch village, tens of thousands of people show up to party.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Stream from: July 8th

3. Brick

Imagine waking up one day and finding a mysterious black wall, blocking you from leaving your residence. Additionally, the water and other utilities are cut off. This is the story of the residents of a building as they crawl they way out of the building before it consumes them.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Stream from: July 10th

4. Four Years Later

Sridevi and Yash get married after meeting each through their parents. But Yash leaves for Australia for a medical traineeship, leaving Sridevi in a domestically abusive environment. The distance does not ease their burdens: Yash’s loneliness and Sridevi’s slow descent into depression. What happens when the couple meet four years later?

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Stream from: July 11th

5. Mr and Mrs Bachelor

In a backdrop where spontaneous decisions lead the plot, Stephy is a new bride fleeing her wedding. On the escape route she meets Jithu, a laid-back bachelor. The duo embark on a fun-filled adventure where emotions run high and low.

OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX

Stream from: July 11th

6. Narivetta

Inspired by the events in a dark chapter in Kerala’s history, this energy packed movie revolves around a CRPF constable Peter Varghese. Highlighting tight socio-political themes in a brooding light, Peter watches as he witness the very systems built to protect become hubs for power and control.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Stream from: July 11th

7. One Night in Idaho

This extensive documentary describes the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students in the quiet town of Moscow. Providing a new view to case, this documentary features interviews with the friends of the victims as they unpack the series of events until the murders took place.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stream from: July 11th

8. The Institute

12-year-old Luke Ellis awakens at The Institute, where children of unusual abilities are housed, just like him. Ms. Sigsby is the director of this Institute, who is equal parts charming and intense. Looking to start a new life, Tim Jamieson travels to a nearby town. Luke and Tim are destined to cross each other’s paths, where peace and quiet never last.

OTT Platform: MGM+ via Amazon Prime Video

Stream from: July 13th

With these 8 underrated and hidden gem OTT releases, entertainment for the week is sorted. Each release packs a unique story in different genres, making them binge-worthy! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, clear your schedule, and start watching these entertaining flicks now!

