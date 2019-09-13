‘Save Nallamala Forest’ campaign: Celebrities and citizens join the protest

In the wake of uranium mining at Nallamala Forest, celebrities and citizens have joined the ‘Save Nallamala Forest’ campaign. Of late, the campaign has gained momentum, with people from all walks of life, fighting for the cause. Celebrities including Jana Sena Party President, and actor, Pawan Kalyan, and film director Sekhar Kammula have also voiced their opinions in favour of the campaign. Actor Vijay Devarakonda is the latest to lend support to the movement.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda said, “We have destroyed our lakes, flooded our states, caused drought in others and polluted most of our drinking water sources. The quality of air is deteriorating everywhere while multiple cities are running out of the water to drink, brush, shower, wash and everything. And we continue to justify destroying any small good that is left. Next, in line are the lush green Nallamala forests,” he further added.

Deverakonda said if uranium was needed, it should be bought. “Uranium can be bought. Can forests be bought?” he questioned. “If we cannot afford it, develop renewable solar energy, put solar panels on every rooftop and make it compulsory. For anyone trying to justify it, what will we do with uranium and electricity when we don’t have breathable air and drinking water?” he further added.

Extending support to the Save Nallamala Forest campaign, Pawan Kalyan shared the Telugu translation of a reply given by a Seattle officer on the importance of protecting nature.

Forwarding the Telugu translation of a Reply given to American President 1852“ by chief Seattle when US Govt asked to buy their Lands.

My wholehearted thanks to the translators.#savenallamalla pic.twitter.com/SCtW0ECA2j — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 12, 2019

Be kind to everything that lives!#SaveNallamala pic.twitter.com/QeZO5UdYhI — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 13, 2019

There are many rivers flowing through this forest range

Krishna is big river in those. projects like Srisailam,Nagarjuna Sagar are across this river, everything will be contaminate. #Nallamala is rich in biodiversity, Uranium mining will destroy everything in this region — Sathyagrahi (@theSATHYAGRAHI) September 12, 2019

What #AmazonRainforest is to the world the same with #Nallamala to the two telugu states. We should protect it. #savenallamalla — dhana sai (@dhanasai4) September 12, 2019

Finding Water on other planets, killing our own environment doesn’t make us intelligent instead a fool…#SaveNallamallaForest #StopUraniumMining pic.twitter.com/i5a2gvdkQB — Krishna chaitanya (@kkchaitanya24) September 13, 2019

Known for its biodiversity, Nallamala Forest is shared between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As uranium is the key to generating nuclear electricity, the Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change had given approval to the Department of Atomic Energy to conduct a survey in the forest. The move to allow uranium mining in the Nallamala Forest, which is close to the Krishna River, has led to several fears among environmentalists including those of water contamination with radioactive materials and affecting the lives of the local tribes.