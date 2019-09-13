Visakhapatnam to be developed as an IT hub: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, has stated that Visakhapatnam will be developed as the IT hub of the state. Taking a dig at the previous government for not developing the IT sector in Mangalagiri, the Minister asserted that the current state government will establish Visakhapatnam as the centre of IT activity.

Reddy, who took part in the National Board of Trade (BoT) meeting held in Delhi on Thursday, said, “Within a year, we will establish Andhra Pradesh at the top spot in the logistics sector. The previous government’s effort to promote the IT industry in Mangalagiri has failed. We will work towards establishing Visakhapatnam as an IT hub.” The Minister requested the centre to set up the Aqua Certification Lab in either Visakhapatnam or Kakinada to help marine exports in the state. He also sought the Centre’s financial support in setting up logistics parks near Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports and Vijayawada for cargo exports.

Reddy further met Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and asked for Centre’s assistance in developing sports facilities in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Minister had stated that Visakhapatnam will be developed as an Incubation hub. During one of his previous visits to the city, Reddy had met the representatives of Franklin Templeton Investments and on behalf of the government, assured them complete support for establishing the Academy Training Centre in the city.