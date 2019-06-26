Visakhapatnam to be developed as an Incubation Hub

Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Mekapati Goutam Reddy said that Visakhapatnam will be developed as an Incubation Hub. The YSRCP leader interacted with the officials of Tech Star and Franklin Templeton Investments in a meeting convened by the Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) at the Tech Mahindra campus in the city on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the representatives of Franklin Templeton Investments requested the Minister to allocate land for the establishment of Innovation Academy, Training Centre and provide Banking Financial Service. The representatives opined that the facility would help in creating jobs for the unemployed in the city.

Sharing that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims at providing employment opportunities for the youth in the state, the IT Minister assured total cooperation from the government for the project.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Mekapati Goutham Reddy wrote, “Visakhapatnam will be developed as an Incubation Hub. Met the representatives of Franklin Templeton Investments and on behalf of the government, assured them complete support for establishing the Academy Training Centre in the city.”

Mr. Reddy shared that investments would be attracted by inviting industrialists to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Amaravati to draw investments while BPOs and call centres will be established in the semi-urban areas of Mangalagiri, Rajahmundry, and Tirupati.

Principal Secretary (IT, E&C) Anoop Singh, Franklin Templeton representatives Jennifer, Johnson and other officials took part in the meeting.