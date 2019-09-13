Visakhapatnam to host the National Tribal festival, Aadi Mahotsav 2019

The National Tribal Festival 2019 will take place in Visakhapatnam. It is named as Aadi Mahotsav.

The event is organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). This is a body formed by the Central Government. Their aim is to bridge a gap between the skills, available in the tribal pockets of India, with an existing high-end demand in the national, as well international, market. TRIFED has done some significant work on this objective and has also ventured into e-commerce, and digital marketing, to take this forward. As the district does have a significant tribal presence, it is apt for Visakhapatnam to play host for Aadi Mahotsav.

Aadi Mahotsav in Visakhapatnam will be an exhibition-cum-sale platform of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric and jewellery. These will be showcased through more than one hundred stalls being assembled at the event. The participants are more than 200 tribal artisans, and artists, from throughout the country. There will be different types of products available at the festival. Traditional tribal jewellery and bamboo cane products will be on display. Tribal textiles, made by master tribal craftsman from the four corners of the country, will be the main attraction. These include textiles from Jammu & Kashmir, of the North, Gujarat, of the West, Nagaland and Sikkim, of the East and also, Tamil Nadu, of the South.

An additional feature is the commercial advancements, introduced by TRIFED, for the tribal participants in the Aadi Mahotsav, 2019. Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have been signed with Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart and PayTM thereby providing the tribal tradesmen the online sale facility. The e-commerce portal for tribal products called GEM, run by the Government of India, has also been roped in. For the first time, payments will be accepted via major credit and debit cards. Point of Sale (POS) machines have been provided at each stall. State Bank of India (SBI) has conducted special training for the purpose of helping the tribal artisans and craftsman.

National Tribal Festival 2019 – Aadi Mahotsav

Dates: 13.09.2019 to 23.09.2019

Time: 10 AM to 9 PM

Venue: Sanpra Hotel & Resorts, Besides YMCA, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam