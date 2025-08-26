In the latest news, two separate POCSO Act cases were registered in Vizag. A case was registered in Paravada Police Station against a lecturer in the Anakapalle district of Visakhapatnam. An auto driver from Neerala, Bheemili district, was arrested under the POCSO Act for assaulting a minor girl.

The lecturer was working at a government junior college, Parawada, where he was allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl student. The incident came to light after the victim informed her parents. They filed a complaint case with the police under the POCSO Act, who reached the college to arrest the accused in Vizag. The accused allegedly behaved indecently, which prompted the authorities to take swift action against him. The police further explained that the awareness campaigns, which are conducted regularly, have made the children trust authorities and report such cases without delay. Further investigation will be conducted regarding the lecturer, and the police stated that lawful action will be taken accordingly.

In Bheemili, an auto driver named Sai sexually assaulted a minor girl. The victim reported the incident to the authorities, who then registered a complaint under the POCSO Act. The victim has been taken to the hospital for further medical examinations.

Also read: Weather update: Relentless rains to continue in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.