As we are all well in the middle of March, we can feel the heat of summer slowly setting in. However, this is not to say that the month is boring or void of excitement. There is so much to look forward to and be excited about. When it comes to movie releases, we all have our own superstars that we are looking forward to seeing on the big silver screen. The movies releasing in theatres this week of March promise to be some of the best entertainers of the year so far, and their trailers are proof of it.

Here are 8 exciting movies releasing in theatres this week of March that you should definitely book tickets to.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

This movie is based on a true-life story. It is about an Indian immigrant mother in Norway, who has her children taken away from her by the government. The movie follows her battle against the foster care system to get her children back. This film is directed by Ashima Chibber and stars Rani Mukerji, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

Zwigato

A factory manager loses his job during the pandemic and is forced to become a delivery man for a food-delivery app. However, this job still leaves him struggling to make ends meet. When his wife decides to take up a job, he starts to feel insecure. The movie revolves around how he deals with these issues. This film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami and is directed by Nandita Das.

Ganaa

Ganaa is a gangster in the city of Vizag. He desires to become the boss of all the gangsters in the city and focuses his efforts there. He is also in love with two girls, Priya and Sowmya. The movie is about him navigating the various situations he finds himself in as a result of his pursuits. This movie is directed by and stars Medapati Vijay Krishna Reddy. It also stars Yogisha Sukanya, Teju Anupooj and others.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the Swordsmith Village

After his entire family is killed by a demon, a young boy sets out on a quest. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps to retrieve his younger sister who has been turned into a demon. This movie was directed by Haruo Sotozaki and the English version features the voices of Zach Aguilar, Laila Berzins, and Kira Buckland.

Ghosty

A young woman takes after her late father and becomes a police officer. When she finds herself on the trail of a criminal who escaped her father, a series of strange phenomena occur that she has to overcome. This movie is directed by Kalyaan and stars Yogi Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, and K.S. Ravikumar.

Kabzaa

In the year 1947, the son of a freedom fighter is trapped in the underworld due to unavoidable circumstances. The movie follows all the events that come after this up until the year 1986. This film stars Upendra, Sudeep, and Shriya Saran. It is directed by R Chandru.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

This movie is the most awaited of the movies releasing in theatres this week of March. Following the story of the first film, Shazam: Fury of the Gods revolves around Billy Batson, a teenage boy who turns into his adult superhero alter ego after uttering the word “Shazam”. The movie stars Zachary Levi, Grace Caroline Curry, and Helen Mirren. It is directed by David F Sandberg.

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi

Phalana Abbayi Phalanam Amayi is a romance drama that follows the story of a couple. Sanjay and Anupama meet when they are adolescents and their story continues for 28 years. The movie stars Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair in lead roles and is directed by Srinivas Avasarala.

