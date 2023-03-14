The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been gearing up over the past two months for the upcoming G20 Summit meetings. Apart from the arrangements that have been underway, the civic body has also been working on major projects, which will be showcased to the delegates. The meetings are scheduled to take place on 28 and 29 March 2023.

GVMC has been making multiple efforts for a smooth flow of the summit and giving a facelift to various parts of the city. Apart from that, the civic body will be presenting some of the major projects, which include a floating solar power project, a waste-to-energy recycling plant, a 24/7 drinking water project, and command and control operations. GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu IAS reviewed the progress of the floating solar project at Mudasrlova and Jindal’s recycling plant at Kapuluppada. He instructed the officials to ensure cleanliness within the surroundings and to arrange public amenities.

The commissioner stated that RK Beach and other spots within the city’s vicinity would be developed soon with features such as seating benches, parking facilities, CCTV coverage, toilets, and other public amenities. GVMC plans to organise competitions such as essay writing, painting, and elocution in educational institutes to engage the youth in Visakhapatnam ahead of the G20 Summit.

The group meetings will involve a series of sessions discussing urban infrastructure, economic growth, the future of financing, increasing private financing participation, and more. Around 200 delegates from 40 countries are expected to partake in the G20 Summit in Visakhapatnam.

