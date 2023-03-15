The concept of a standup comedy show presumably is at the peak of its reach among the Vizag youth. Recharging yourself with a good laugh, accompanied by soulful food and refreshing drinks, seems like the perfect way to spend this weekend. If that’s what you’re looking for, head to the upcoming standup comedy show by Vizag Komedians, happening on 18 March 2023.

The Vizag Komedians, with a K, is a young and energetic gang that loves stand-up comedy and is passionately working towards making a mark in the industry. They organise shows regularly encouraging local talent and whipping up content that is relevant and thought-provoking. Touching state politics, family, society, relationships, college life, and much more, the Vizag Komedians know exactly how to crack you up.

The reputed standup troupe is back with its new show ‘Real Men Don’t Cry’, featuring jokes about real-life observations, relationships, work-life balance, and other quirky perspectives. The two-hour show has a five-comic lineup, including Akash Singh, Sarat Uday, Rafiq, Gnan (Letha Nibba), and Sai S.

The Vizag Komedians show will primarily be in English, then Telugu and Hindi. Two of the comics hailing from Hyderabad and UP will try to bring out their unique observations as well. Audiences can expect a fair share of an alternative form of comedy, and content distinguishable from their previous shows. Relish some good food and coffee at the venue, Cafe Enchante, on Lawsons Bay Colony Main Road. Make sure to grab your tickets for this standup comedy show in Vizag!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.