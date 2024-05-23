As Vizag’s place in the standup comedy scene has been garnering more and more attention, prolific comics from all across the country have been making their way to Vizag. This week, The Grin Club is bringing in Delhi’s most favourite – Gaurav Kapoor. If you’re in Vizag this weekend, this comedy show is perfect to indulge in something out of the ordinary.

‘Chaman Chatora’ by Gaurav Kapoor

Gaurav Kapoor is set to entertain Vizag on May 25, 2024, with his set – Chaman Chatora. With over 1M subscribers on YouTube, 900k followers on Instagram, and an Amazon Prime special with an IMDB rating of 8.2, Gaurav Kapoor has been winning his audience’s hearts across all platforms. Known for his quick-witted and entertaining jokes,

Gaurav Kapoor is slowly but surely achieving mainstream popularity in India. His massive live shows and regular vlogs are making him a household name, proving that one can truly live his art if he is brutally honest. All set to tour across the US, UK, Canada, and Europe,

Gaurav Kapoor is geared up to spread his charm and winning humour across the world. The comedy show is set to take place in Alluri Seetharama Raju Vignana Kendram, Vizag, from 7:00 pm onwards on 25 May. Book your tickets on BookMyShow or contact 7338869596. You may even reach out to The Grin Club on their official Instagram page.

About The Grin Club

The Grin Club is a prominent standup comedy club that has been bringing in top standup comics from around the country to the twin cities of Andhra Pradesh – Vizag and Vijayawada for over five years now. They play a significant role in promoting regional comedy and nurturing the growing community of standup comedy enthusiasts in Andhra Pradesh.

