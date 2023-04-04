The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a pilgrim tour package from Visakhapatnam to Puri, Ayodhya, and Kashi. Commencing on 13 May 2023, the Punya Kshetra Yatra is a 9-day and 8-night package until 21 May.

The tour would cover Sri Jagannath Temple and Sun Temple in Konark and Pinda Pradhanam and Vishnu Padam in Gaya. In Varanasi, the tourist would be taken to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Visalakshi Temple, and Annapurna Devi Temple. Further, the tour also covers Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya and Hanuman Temple and Shankar Viman Mandapam in Prayagraj.

To avail of the IRCTC Puri, Ayodhya, and Kashi ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ tour package from Visakhapatnam, contact +91 8287932318 or +91 8287932281 for further details. The journey is available in Sleeper, 3rd AC, and 2nd AC classes. Interested people can also visit the IRCTC office at the railway station gate number one.

