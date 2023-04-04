A goods train carrying coal derailed on Monday, 3 April 2023, near Pendurthi Yard in Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred when the train was en route from Gangavaram Port to Bilaspur Steel Plant. Five of the 55 wagons of the train derailed, leading to coal spillage on the tracks.

However, RPF officials have confirmed that no passenger trains were affected by the accident. The incident occurred on route number 8, while the train approached North Simhachalam station. The restoration work commenced quickly, and the railway team restored the track by Monday night.

Fortunately, no major losses were reported due to the derailment. This incident is under investigation, and the reasons for the derailment are yet to be ascertained. However, it is worth noting that the derailed goods train did not affect other goods trains from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the port.

