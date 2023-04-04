Adani Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam has set a new record in cargo handling, with a total of 663 rakes handled on 31 March 2023. It has already conducted 32 rakes this year, which surpasses the 26 rakes conducted last January. The port also achieved a new milestone by handling a maximum of 22 rakes loaded and outward rakes in a single day.

In March alone, the port handled the highest number of 663 petals, which exceeded the handling of 660 petals last January. It also conducted 230 inward rakes in February and 264 rakes in March. The year 2022 was a particularly impressive year for the port, with a record-breaking 6,238 rakes conducted, compared to 5,475 rakes conducted in the financial year 2019-20.

The Adani Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam has modern storage facilities, including covered warehouses and state-of-the-art material handling systems. It offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers through highly efficient port operations and evacuation systems, with a faster turnaround time and delivery. The port can handle larger vessels efficiently, resulting in substantial savings for port users and trade.

The management of Adani Gangavaram Port Limited applauded the efforts and management efficiency of their team, emphasising that the teamwork was demonstrated through the new record of handling rakes in the month. The port is committed to providing modern deep-water infrastructure to ensure that the trade derives benefits and continues to contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.

