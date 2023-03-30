Biopics allows us to deep dive into the lives of famous personalities and national heroes. It unfolds many untold stories, new to the audience. Indian cinema captured a few important events and the people behind them. Some celebrate success stories and some other acts of bravery. These Indian biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar are a must-watch for the incredible stories they depict.

Here are the best Indian biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Super 30

Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna works his way to success, before running the Super 30 program for IIT aspirants. He received praise for coaching unprivileged students, in a society where education is commercialised. The Hindi biographical drama stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Vikas Bahl directed the film.

83

India witnessed history on June 25 1983, when the Indian cricket team beat two-time World Champions West Indies. Captained by Kapil Dev, the team put India back on the cricket world stage. Directed by Kabir Khan, the Hindi film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others in prominent roles.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Follows the untold story of MS Dhoni, a boy from Ranchi who aspires to play cricket for India. Ultimately he chases his dreams after working for the Indian Railways to please his father. The Hindi sport drama stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, and other notable actors. Mathur Goswami and Neeraj Pandey directed the movie.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Milkha Singh also known as the Flying Sikh, had to overcome many agonising obstacles to become a world champion. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the Hindi film stars Farhan Akhtar, Japtej Singh, and Divya Dutta.

Neerja

Follows the courageous story of Neerja Bhanot, who risks her life to protect the passengers onboard from the terrorists who hijacked a flight. The Pan Am Flight 73 was scheduled to land in Karachi, Pakistan from Bombay, India, on 5 September 1986. Sonam Kapoor takes on the role of Neerja Bhanot in the Hindi biopic, directed by Ram Madhvani.

Sanju

The film chronicles the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as he deals with drug addiction, jail sentences, and other obstacles in his personal life. The Hindi film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Vicky Kaushal in titular roles. Rajkumar Hirani directed the film.

