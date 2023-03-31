Visakhapatnam is once again set to host two major cruise ships as renowned firms are preparing to offer services from the city’s port. The MSC and Cordelia companies would be running cruise ships from Visakhapatnam to various cities in South India for three days at a time, starting in May and June respectively. The cruise terminal at the port is also under construction at a cost of Rs 72.26 crore and is expected to be completed by May.

Representatives of the MSC and Cordelia companies recently held consultations with Visakhapatnam Port authorities, who have agreed to provide berths for the cruise ships to operate every three days. The spacious berth being constructed is 330 meters long, 15 meters wide, and has a dredged depth of 9.50 meters, accommodating both cruise and cargo ships. The terminal building, covering an area of 2,000 square meters, will offer amenities such as immigration and customs offices, currency exchange counters, restaurants, lounges, entertainment, shopping malls, and tourism operators’ counters.

The cruises will feature 11 floors each and can accommodate between 1,500 to 2,000 people at a time. There will be a range of amenities including food courts, speciality restaurants, bars, spas, salons, theatres, nightclubs, swimming pools, fitness centres, DJ entertainment, live bands, adventure activities, shopping malls, and live shows. Special fun programs will also be organised for children. Ticket holders will have free entry to the ship’s Casino World, while other services will be subject to additional charges.

The new cruise services and terminal are expected to attract world tourists to the city, providing a much-needed boost to the tourism sector. The port officials anticipate that if the terminal becomes operational, it will facilitate uninterrupted cruise services from Visakhapatnam, with a maximum capacity of 2,500 tourists.

