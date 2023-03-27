The Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour is set to undergo a development process that will bring it up to international standards. The move comes in response to the underwhelming performance of the fishing industry in the area, which has been impacted by poor-quality fish and low export levels.

To address these issues, a total budget of Rs 151.81 crores has been allocated under the PM Matsya Samriddhi Yojana as part of the Sagaramala scheme to fund the development of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for these works virtually.

The allocated funds will be used to make repairs to the harbour and construct various amenities, including two large air-conditioned auction halls, restrooms for fishermen, an administrative block, a canteen, vehicle parking, fish retail shops, a net-mending hall, cold storages, an emergency fire substation, and 20 mechanical and 10 solar dryers. Additionally, internal roads will be constructed for drying fish, and the dry navigation system will be improved.

To ensure that the modernisation process meets the needs of the local fishing community, minor changes were made to the original plan at the request of fishermen and boat owners. A floating dock will be constructed parallel to the zero dock instead of the proposed 3, 4, and 5 docks. Furthermore, an effluent treatment plant will be set up at Bukka Canal to improve environmental conditions.

