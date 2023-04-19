On Friday, 21 April 2023, a mega job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam such as Aurobindo Pharma, Jayabheri Automobiles, and others will be recruiting to fill 721 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming mega job mela in Visakhapatnam.

Aurobindo Pharma

Name of the role: Production

Educational qualifications: 10th class

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Deccan Fine Chemicals

a) Name of the role: Trainee Chemist

Educational qualifications: BSc/ Diploma in Chemical

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 19,744 per month

Number of vacancies: 200

b) Name of the role: Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemical

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 29,166 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Apollo Pharmacy

a) Name of the role: Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

b) Name of the role: Retail Trainee Associate

Educational qualifications: 10th or any degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Suswadeep Agro Services

a) Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

b) Name of the role: Computer Operator

Educational qualifications: Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

c) Name of the role: Goods Incharge

Educational qualifications: Inter

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

d) Name of the role: Finance Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-30,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 2

Navatha Road Transport

Name of the role: Clerk

Educational qualifications: Inter/ ITI

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

SBI Cards

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Manager

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 18-40 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-23,000

Number of vacancies: 80

The Leverage Province

a) Name of the role: Customer Executive Trainee

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any degree

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 3

b) Name of the role: Computer Operator

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 3

Jayabheri Automobiles

a) Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 14,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

b) Name of the role: Tele caller (female only)

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

c) Name of the role: Service Advisor

Educational qualifications: Diploma Mechanical/ B Tech Mechanical

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

d) Name of the role: Technician

Educational qualifications: ITI Motor Mechanic

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

e) Name of the role: Account and Internal Auditor

Educational qualifications: B Com Tally

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 3

Suguna Foods

Name of the role: Supervisor

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,564 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Honey Group

Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Branch Manager

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

2050 Health Care

a) Name of the role: Staff Nurse

Educational qualifications: GNM Nursing

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 16,000-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

b) Name of the role: Critical Care Nurse

Educational qualifications: B Sc Nursing

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-23,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Health On

a) Name of the role: Nursing Attendant

Educational qualifications: GNM/ ANM/ BCC

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

b) Name of the role: Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,00 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 21 April 2023.

