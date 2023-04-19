On Friday, 21 April 2023, a mega job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam such as Aurobindo Pharma, Jayabheri Automobiles, and others will be recruiting to fill 721 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming mega job mela in Visakhapatnam.
Aurobindo Pharma
Name of the role: Production
Educational qualifications: 10th class
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Deccan Fine Chemicals
a) Name of the role: Trainee Chemist
Educational qualifications: BSc/ Diploma in Chemical
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 19,744 per month
Number of vacancies: 200
b) Name of the role: Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: BSc Chemical
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 29,166 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Apollo Pharmacy
a) Name of the role: Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
b) Name of the role: Retail Trainee Associate
Educational qualifications: 10th or any degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Suswadeep Agro Services
a) Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
b) Name of the role: Computer Operator
Educational qualifications: Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
c) Name of the role: Goods Incharge
Educational qualifications: Inter
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
d) Name of the role: Finance Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,000-30,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 2
Also read: IMD sounds alert on heatwave in Andhra Pradesh, temperature crosses 41 in Visakhapatnam
Navatha Road Transport
Name of the role: Clerk
Educational qualifications: Inter/ ITI
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
SBI Cards
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Manager
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 18-40 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-23,000
Number of vacancies: 80
The Leverage Province
a) Name of the role: Customer Executive Trainee
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any degree
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 3
b) Name of the role: Computer Operator
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 3
Jayabheri Automobiles
a) Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 14,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
b) Name of the role: Tele caller (female only)
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
c) Name of the role: Service Advisor
Educational qualifications: Diploma Mechanical/ B Tech Mechanical
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
d) Name of the role: Technician
Educational qualifications: ITI Motor Mechanic
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
e) Name of the role: Account and Internal Auditor
Educational qualifications: B Com Tally
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 3
Suguna Foods
Name of the role: Supervisor
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,564 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Honey Group
Name of the role: Relationship Manager/ Branch Manager
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
2050 Health Care
a) Name of the role: Staff Nurse
Educational qualifications: GNM Nursing
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 16,000-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
b) Name of the role: Critical Care Nurse
Educational qualifications: B Sc Nursing
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-23,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Health On
a) Name of the role: Nursing Attendant
Educational qualifications: GNM/ ANM/ BCC
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
b) Name of the role: Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: B Pharmacy
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,00 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 21 April 2023.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post